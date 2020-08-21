A boil-water notice issued on Sunday has been lifted by the city of Killeen.
Properties at 805, 829 and 903 Rancier Ave. and 1102, 1103, 1105 and 1106 Coffield Street no longer need to boil their water, according to a news release from the city.
