The boil-water notice for residents of the Mountain Top Pressure Plane in Copperas Cove has been rescinded, effective immediately, city spokesman Kevin Keller said in a news release late Tuesday.
"We are pleased to report the water samples came back good," Keller said.
Residents in that area of Copperas Cove were initially instructed to boil their water on Feb. 17.
