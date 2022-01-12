A boil-water notice issued Jan 8. for properties located on 5003 - 5019 Pepper Mill Hollow in Killeen is lifted effective immediately, city officials announced late Tuesday.
"Water crews had to isolate a water main due to a break in the water line. Crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning, showing no contamination occurred," according to a city news release.
