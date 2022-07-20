Killeen city officials issued a pair of boil-water notices on Wednesday.
At 9 a.m. Wednesday, a boil order was issued for properties located at 2900-3013 Cypress Drive.
“Due to a contractor hitting the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning, with results available within 24 to 48 hours,” the city said in a news release.
On Wednesday afternoon, the city issued a separate boil-water notice for properties located at 3504 E. Central Texas Expressway and 3602 E. Central Texas Expressway.
In that case: “Due to a replacing a water valve, water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored,” according to a city release. “Water quality samples will be taken the following morning, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.”
Maybe those COVID relief funds that weren't spend could be used to fix the infrastructure instead of some bs pet projects. This city is crumbling and needs help. Yet they want your tax dollars to help their cause..
How long must the innocents endure and suffer?????
One more time once, negligent, careless, thoughtless workers strike Killeen's dilapidated, decrepit infrastructure.
