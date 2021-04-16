A boil-water notice will go into effect 8 a.m. Tuesday for properties located at 3616 to 3628 Cranford Ave. in north Killeen, according to city officials.
Crews will be replacing a water valve and must interrupt water service to complete the work. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to a Killeen city news release issued this week.
“Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted,” the release said.
