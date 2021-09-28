Killeen city officials issued a boil-water notice Tuesday afternoon for the Walmart Supercenter at 1400 Lowes Blvd.
“A contractor working in the area hit a water line causing a break in the line. Water crews will need to isolate the water line for repairs. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken on Sept. 29 with results available within 24 to 48 hours,” city officials said in a news release late Tuesday.
