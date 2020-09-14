Killeen’s city government has ordered a boil-water notice, starting Tuesday, for properties located at 1102, 1103, 1105 and 1106 Coffield St. and 805, 829 and 903 West Rancier Ave., according to a news release.
Contractors will be installing a new water line connection and must interrupt water service to complete the work. Once water service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to the city release.
Affected properties have been notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.