A Copperas Cove police officer who is accused of opening fire on an unarmed woman while he was off duty in a possible road rage incident has been arrested, officials said Friday.
Cove police identified the off-duty police officer as Eric Stoneburner, who was arrested and charged Thursday with aggravated assault causing bodily injury and discharging a firearm. He has resigned from the the force, police said at a Friday morning news conference at Cove police headquarters.
Dispatchers received multiple phone calls about the incident around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of Roberson Avenue.
The woman who was shot, Lacresha Murray, has spoken with media outlets, including the Herald, about the experience.
According to her account of the incident, she said she was returning home from a Mickey’s Convenience Store Sunday afternoon when she began to feel ill.
That’s when Murray said she did a U-turn to go to AdventHealth-Central Texas hospital in Killeen. As she was maneuvering the turn, Stoneburner sped around her and began moving slowly.
She sped around him and he tailgated her, according to her account of the incident.
After attempts to create distance between the two vehicles, Murray said she got out of her vehicle to talk to Stoneburner.
“I said ‘Man, what is your problem? I’m trying to get to the hospital,’” Murray said Thursday. “I didn’t walk towards him or none of that. As soon as I said that, he pulled out his gun.”
Murray said when she turned back to her vehicle, Stoneburner began to fire 11 shots. Six of the shots struck Murray in the left arm, she said.
She said he did not identify himself as a police officer until after the shooting.
