Parents and guardians of Copperas Cove High School students were instructed to pick their children up early after a gas line ruptured Tuesday morning.
In a Facebook post shared by both the Copperas Cove Independent School District and the Copperas Cove Police Department at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, officials said construction crews "inadvertently" caused the gas line rupture.
"Copperas Cove High School Parents/Guardians--We are asking you to come to the high school as soon as possible to pick up your student," the CCISD post said. "The construction crew working at the high school inadvertently hit a gas line."
Cove high school students who typically drive to school and park in the campus parking lot are not allowed to move their cars at this time, officials said.
"Students who are parked in the student parking lot will not be able to move their cars to drive themselves home," the post said. "Please pick up your student at the front or rear entrance of the high school. We will have staff at both locations and will bring your student to you once you have arrived and requested your student. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter and thank you for entrusting us with the care and education of your student."
In a news release, CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said parents were notified of the gas leak and evacuation Tuesday morning via phone call, email, Schoology, and social media.
