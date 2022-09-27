Update: 4:22 p.m.: Three houses in north Killeen are on fire in the area of Culp Avenue and Franz Drive. Multiple fire trucks are on the scene.
A fire has broken out in north Killeen.
Large plumes of black smoke could be seen from other parts of the city shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire was coming from near Rancier Avenue, according to a woman who called the Herald about the fire.
This article will be updated.
