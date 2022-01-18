UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Killeen police are now calling the incident a "Shooting Investigation" rather than a "Homicide Investigation." Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble told local TV station KWTX that the person shot was wanted in a string of robberies, and was shot when he tried to carjack another car at the intersection following a police chase. The injured suspect has been taken to a hospital, Kimble said.
Following a shooting this morning, Killeen and Harker Heights police were closing up the intersection at Rosewood and Central Texas Expressway, which is the access road to Interstate 14, at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
A call to Killeen police for more information was not immediately returned.
This article will be updated.
Not sure what the reasons are but evidently we are not safe anywhere. There are 14 unsolved homicides in the area this year which means we have 18 murderers on the loose. Those that shot up that car are undoubtedly desperate to get away and will probably shoot their way out eventually.
