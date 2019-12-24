Killeen firefighters were trying to contain a grassfire Tuesday that burned several vehicles, according to early reports.
Area fire officials responded to a fire at National Auto Salvage, 10050 Trimmier Road in Killeen, around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. According to early reports, the fire had started as a grass fire before spreading to multiple cars in the salvage yard.
This story is developing and will be updated.
