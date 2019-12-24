Some folks have gone all out when it comes to holiday decorating in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Kandance Mead and Bobby Cavazos won first place in the Copperas Cove KCCB Holiday Decorating contest for the second year in a row. Their yard at 616 S. First St. is decorated as a gingerbread village that features some recognizable Cove buildings.
“Right now we have (about) seven gingerbread houses,” Cavazos said. He said the fire department is the newest “house” represented this year, though the police department and the Cove Doggie Day Spa are prominently featured.
Mead makes all the gingerbread houses herself, saying each takes about one week to create from scratch.
“I plan to make even more for next year,” Mead said.
But gingerbread houses aren’t the only decoration. Candy canes, Santa’s workshop, a separate area with a Santa cutout that’s perfect for pictures, and numerous lights also dot the display.
“I always say that you can see it from the moon,” Mead said of their nightly display.
Mead and Cavazos decorate their house for virtually every holiday, though they save their biggest effort for Halloween and Christmas.
More holiday lights and decorations in the Killeen area can be viewed at the following locations:
BLORA Nature in Lights: The annual Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Center’s “Nature in Lights” 5.5-mile-long holiday light trail will continue daily until Jan. 5. The trail will be open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m., including today. BLORA’s Nature in Lights display will be open nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 5 at 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. Over 125 lighting displays stretch throughout the park’s 5.5-mile driving route. Admission for cars, minivans, and pickups are $20 per vehicle; passenger vans, limos, and RVs are $35; and passenger buses are $80.
Light show: The 2019 Carlton Christmas Light Show to Music will be available nightly from 6 p.m. to midnight today. Visitors can park on the street outside of the house, 428 Winter Sun Drive in Harker Heights, and tune into FM 88.1 to hear the music synchronized to the show.
Other award winning homes recognized for their Christmas decor by their respective city are:
Killeen
4700 Moose Ridge (1st Place 2019 Christmas Outdoor Decorating Contest)
143 Meadow Glen Drive (2nd Place 2019 Christmas Outdoor Decorating Contest)
1202 Kathey Drive (3rd Place 2019 Christmas Outdoor Decorating Contest)
Harker Heights
216 W. Beeline Lane Apt #2 (First place: Division 1 multi-family home)
220 W. Cardinal Lane (First place: Division 2 single family home, area 1)
3246 Province Point (First place: Division 2 single family home, area 2)
428 Winter Sun Drive (Second place: Division 2 single family home, area 2)
407 Ponderosa Drive (Third place: Division 2 single family home, area 2)
1503 Spicewood Circle (First place: Division 2 single family home, area 3)
2011 Shadow Ridge Road (Second place: Division 2 single family home, area 3)
512 Pioneer Trail (Third place: Division 2 single family home, area 3)
1503 Spicewood Circle (People’s Favorite)
2805 Modoc Drive (Best Wow! Factor)
806 Cathedral Court (Best Holiday Movie Theme)
407 Ponderosa Drive (Best Kid’s Theme)
428 Winter Sun Drive (Best Use of Music and Movement)
3246 Province Point (Overall Best)
COPPERAS COVE
616 S. First St. (First place, static display)
1103 Dryden Ave. (Second place, static display)
2911 Oak Hill Dr. (Third place, static display)
1108 Marlee Cir. (First place, lights in motion)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.