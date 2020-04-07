An H-E-B employee was found dead in the parking lot of the store in Gatesville Monday night, H-E-B spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson said.
"It is with profound sadness to report a member of the H-E-B family was found deceased in the parking lot of our Gatesville location Monday evening," Thompson said. "We are working with local authorities to obtain additional details."
The employee was a 51-year-old male, said Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke. The name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, Gohlke said Tuesday morning.
Gatesville police were called at 8:54 p.m., after the store had already closed for the day, by a passerby who noticed the employee lying on the ground in the parking lot, Gohlke said. Emergency medical services were dispatched and life-saving measures were attempted, but the man ultimately died.
He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham, who ordered an autopsy conducted, Gohlke said. The death is believed to be due to a medical condition. COVID-19 is not suspected, nor is foul play, Gohlke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.