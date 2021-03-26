The city of Killeen celebrated the life of a former mayor on Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Raul Villaronga was a retired Army colonel and a decorated Vietnam War veteran. He served one term as a Killeen city councilman before becoming mayor from 1992 to 1998. He also served as an associate municipal judge and was the president of the Killeen-Fort Hood Council 4535 of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Villaronga died March 20 at the age of 82. He was born April 1, 1938, in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
He was the first native Puerto Rican elected as a mayor in Texas.
Around 100 people attended the celebration of life, which was officiated by Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra. Speakers for the event were state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado; former Killeen Mayor and State Rep. Scott Cosper; Bell County Justice of the Peace Judge Bill Cooke; Timothy Hancock, former Killeen mayor; Martha Dominguez, Bell County constable Precinct 4; Totsy Armadillo; AnnaLuisa Tapia, president of LULAC District 17; Killeen Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King; Juan Rivera, former Killeen councilman; retired Col. Rosales Ruder; and Ja’nat Saucedo.
Segarra recalled first meeting Villaronga in 1996, while he was still mayor. Both were in the real estate business and made an immediate connection since they had both been born in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
“When you’re a skipper, and you point, at the end of the finger is a fingerprint — a fingerprint you leave behind,” Segarra said. “He left his print here within this city, the many organizations with which he dealt, within the LULAC organization and on so many things that he touched.”
Segarra said Villaronga was involved in many projects that benefitted Killeen, Fort Hood and the Central Texas community. Villaronga was instrumental in getting the joint use of Fort Hood’s airfield to create the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport; started Killeen’s Youth Advisory Council; helped develop Texas A&M-Central Texas and the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery; established Killeen-Fort Hood Council 4535 of LULAC; and started many scholarships for local youth to attend the local college and university.
“Raul, you will be missed. Your wisdom, your energy, your sympathy to this community,” the mayor said. “And the love you gave to your family, your friends and those who just needed someone to look up to.”
Buckley was not only a friend, but also Villaronga’s pets’ veterinarian, and spoke of the many times he had to be chased out of a room with Villaronga and his wife, Julia, because they talked for too long and had other clients waiting.
“So many people come to our community because they served our country, others choose to stay here and some choose to serve,” Buckley said. “But there are a select few who not only choose to serve, but they choose to serve with distinction. He served with distinction.”
Cosper said his own political career started while Villaronga was mayor and Cosper was chosen to be on a committee.
“He was a broadly wise and diverse leader in this community,” Cosper said. “From the military aspect, he was adamant that we gave the Fort Hood leadership communication and interaction. He loved our retirees and our veterans and soldiers, working with veteran associations.”
Cosper said Villaronga was also involved with Congress and the state Legislature to educate them on the particular needs of a community with a close relationship with a military installation like Fort Hood.
“I consider it such an honor to call him my friend,” he said. “He really blazed a trail. He loved his wife, served his country, served our community and loved God. What an amazing man.”
The former mayor will be laid to rest April 1 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
To honor Villaronga, Segarra ordered the city of Killeen flag lowered to half staff from Friday through April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.