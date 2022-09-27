Errol Villegas watched in silence as the apartment above his north Killeen home and drive burned Tuesday afternoon.
The fire broke out in the driveway and shed before spreading to three nearby “structures” in the 1300 block of Franz Drive, city officials said Tuesday evening.
As crews from Killeen and Fort Hood fire departments arrived on scene, they set to work dousing flames visible at ground level and in the apartment upstairs. The homes to either side of the driveway suffered some minor damage.
Two of the residential structures were unoccupied and under renovation, city officials said.
Villegas arrived home from work about 4:25 p.m. after working his way through the tangle of emergency vehicles, hoses and people. He had no cellphone, so all he could do was sit and watch as emergency personnel went back and forth putting out the flames.
At one point, Villegas mentioned that he thought his roommate, Dominick Sablan, was at home. But, there was no indication that anyone was at home at the time of the fire.
Villegas mentioned he had two dogs and was worried for their safety. A few minutes later his girlfriend met up with him and assured him that they were fine.
Villegas said the apartment belonged to his dad, who had passed, but that they had lived in the main residence since 2015.
The fire drew a large emergency response, according to Killeen officials.
Killeen Fire Department responded with six fire engines, one heavy rescue truck, one tower ladder truck, two ambulances, two battalion chiefs and two EMS supervisors. There were also numerous support and chief officers on scene.
The Fort Hood Fire Department provided one engine company that responded. Atmos and Oncor also responded, along with the Killeen Building Inspections division.
All three structures were deemed to be uninhabitale. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management was on scene to assist Villegas, city officials said.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
