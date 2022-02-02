Killeen city officials are making preparations for an arctic front expected to hit the area on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures below freezing, and causing potentially dangerous conditions through Sunday.
“City staff is closely watching the system and we will provide constant updates of any impact to city services on our website (killeentexas.gov) and social media outlets,” the city said in a news release on Wednesday morning.
The city will open a warming center nightly beginning Wednesday. The center locations and hours are as follows:
- Wednesday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
- Thursday-Friday, Feb. 3-4, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Moss Rose Center, 1103 E Ave. E; dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close at that time, according to the news release.
Thursday trash collection will be done today. Friday’s routes will likely not begin before 8 a.m. If weather does not permit the routes to be collected Friday, they will be pushed back to Saturday.
Road crews will be on standby through the weekend, with salt and sand trucks prepared to treat major roads. However, some bridges and overpasses likely will become impassable and be closed. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and maintain a safe distance between you and other cars.
“All water pump stations have been winterized. Water storage tanks are filled to capacity to be able to temporarily provide water in case of a power outage,” according to the release. “Residents are reminded to winterize their pipes and fittings before the front comes through. City Water & Sewer staff will be standing by to respond to broken water lines. If the water line is on the landowner’s property, staff will turn the water off at the meter until the homeowner hires a plumber and the proper repairs are made. If the repair is on the city side, staff will make the necessary repairs.”
The city’s COVID testing and vaccination sites will not operate on Thursday or Friday.
The city will post information and updates to its social media sites and encourages residents to view and sign up for alerts from the city website by visiting www.killeentexas.gov/alertcenter and sign up for emergency alerts from the CodeRED system at www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.