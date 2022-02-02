Killeen city officials have readied on-call staff in preparation for an arctic front expected to hit the area tonight, dropping temperatures below freezing, and causing potentially dangerous road conditions through Sunday.
“City staff is closely watching the system and we will provide constant updates of any impact to city services on our website (killeentexas.gov) and social media outlets,” the city said in a news release on Wednesday morning.
In an online news conference Wednesday, Peter Perez, Killeen’s director of homeland security and emergency management, offered tips and answered questions related to the upcoming storm.
Perez said the city has been meeting with staff since Monday going over plans, talking with the city’s water department, and working with transportation to ensure sanding trucks are ready to be put to use.
The Killeen fire and police departments have made “on-call” lists of additional police and firefighters available to help in case of an emergency, Perez said.
If residents see a downed power line, or lose power, call Oncor’s power outage number, Perez said. Oncor’s outage number is 888-313-4747.
The city will open a warming center nightly beginning Wednesday. The center locations and hours are as follows:
- Wednesday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
- Thursday-Friday, Feb. 3-4, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Moss Rose Center, 1103 E Ave. E; dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close at that time, according to the news release.
Perez said the city has a flexible emergency plan with the ability to expand warming center hours, but for now the centers will only be open during the posted evening hours.
“The reason why we planned this way in the beginning for them to close at 8 or 9 a.m. is because people, our transient partners, have other resources they can go to,” Perez said, referring to homeless people. “We have downtown businesses and gas stations that they are able to go in, use the restroom, seek shelter from the cold, as well as other transient services that do feedings throughout the day and offer shelter as well.”
Thursday trash collection has been moved to today, the city said, and Friday’s routes will likely not begin before 8 a.m. If weather does not permit the routes to be collected Friday, they will be pushed back to Saturday.
Road crews will be on standby through the weekend, with salt and sand trucks prepared to treat major roads. However, some bridges and overpasses likely will become impassable and be closed.
The first partial road closure will likely be North W.S. Young, Perez said.
“I will tell you that you can let everybody know that sometime tonight the North W. S. Young bridge will be closed,” he said.
Perez said to expect the W. S. Young bridge to remain closed until Thursday midday when transportation crews will reevaluate road conditions to see if it can reopen.
Neighborhood roads will likely not be sanded, he said.
“Those actual neighborhoods, those smaller streets most likely are not going to be able to be treated and are not going to get sand,” he said. “We will try to keep the larger roads — the arterial roads - treated and open as much as we can.”
Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and maintain a safe distance between you and other cars.
“Unless people have to be out on those roads, we really ask people to please not be,” Perez said.
In case of a water leak or a water pipe burst due to the freezing temperatures, Perez encouraged residents to call the city’s non-emergency line: 254-501-8830.
“We have beefed up our water staffing, and our on-call staffing, so that they can go out and turn the water off at the street for you,” Perez said. “If the breakage is on the homeowner’s or renter’s side unfortunately you’ll have to call a plumber out to fix that.”
The city is not offering bottled water at this time, but Perez said it does have the ability to do so if people are in need of drinking water due to the winter conditions.
“All water pump stations have been winterized. Water storage tanks are filled to capacity to be able to temporarily provide water in case of a power outage,” according to the city’s news release. “Residents are reminded to winterize their pipes and fittings before the front comes through.”
The city’s COVID testing and vaccination sites will not operate on Thursday or Friday.
Perez encouraged residents to stock up on essentials needed to get through two to three days and to protect outdoor pets from the extreme cold.
“I know our furry friends look like they have their own little winter coat, but these temperatures that are coming — especially the wind chill temperatures — are going to be in the single digits,” he said.
The city will post information and updates to its social media sites and encourages residents to view and sign up for alerts from the city website by visiting www.killeentexas.gov/alertcenter and sign up for emergency alerts from the CodeRED system at www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.