Saturday’s shooting of a 19-year-old man is being investigated as a homicide, according to a Killeen Police Department news release. This means the City of Killeen has set a new all time homicide record, at 31 for 2020. Updates to follow.
breaking top story
City sets record with Saturday shooting
- Staff report
