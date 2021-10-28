Update, 9:55 p.m. Thursday: Killeen has lifted the citywide boil-water notice for the eastern parts of the city, but the rest of Killeen will still need to boil water.
"TCEQ confirms water test results are acceptable in portions of Killeen," the city said in a news release Thursday.
The full news release is below:
KILLEEN, Texas (Oct. 28, 2021; 9:30a.m. Update) – The City of Killeen has received approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to lift the city-wide boil water notice (BWN) in the eastern portion of the city. This follows the first set of lab samples that have returned after a 24-hour testing process.
During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, city officials announced that the first set of samples had been sent to a lab in Waco. The City has been under a BWN since Oct. 19, after our daily and quarterly testing found chlorine residuals below TCEQ guidelines in samples taken from six of nine sites. Monthly testing also occurs regularly.
The City will now proceed with sending more samples to the lab for testing, depending on where locations of homes and businesses lie in the pressure plane. A color-coded map of the city has been provided. The green portion is the Lower Pressure plane/ eastern part of the city where the current BWN has been lifted. Citizens can search for their address on this form via our website to confirm if your residence or business fits into this category and is no longer under a BWN http://www.killeentexas.gov/294/Public-Works.
The timeline for lifting the BWN throughout the rest of the city is based on the results of lab testing. As always, the city will update citizens as information becomes available.
The Department of Public Works will continue to gather samples to send for testing, so that the 24-hour testing process can continue for each portion of the city. Per State law, the BWN notice cannot be lifted until the lab finds the samples acceptable.
The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) is still performing its chlorine conversion across all areas it services, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation until Nov. 21. WCID says that during this time, customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes associated with temporary disinfectant conversion.
City officials said late Wednesday night that Killeen’s citywide boil-water order is remaining in place as crews continue to test and await more test results on the city’s drinking water supply.
“The City of Killeen has just received confirmation that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is not able to lift the city-wide boil water notice (BWN) tonight, pending additional monitoring of select samples,” Killeen officials said in a news release received by the Herald at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.
City officials were hopeful that testing sent off Tuesday would allow Killeen to lift the boil-water order “throughout the northeastern portion of the city only, following that 24-hour testing process,” according to the news release. “With this latest information, TCEQ will not be able to provide an update to our city officials or the public until some samples have further monitoring and are returned. They have not provided a timeline, but the City will continue to update the public.”
Killeen has been under a citywide boil-water order since Oct. 19, when daily and quarterly testing showed low chlorine levels throughout the Killeen drinking water supply, city officials have said.
Some residents have questioned why city officials did not see the chlorine levels dropping in the days, or perhaps weeks, preceding Oct. 19.
Despite repeated questions from the Herald, the city has not released daily test data on what the chlorine levels were in the days prior to Oct. 19.
Chlorine is necessary to combat microbes and harmful bacteria that may be present in water.
