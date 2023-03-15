The entire city of Nolanville is under a boil-water notice due to repairs made to a water line in the city, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 officials announced Wednesday.
“It’s a very old water line close to our ground storage plant that started leaking,” WCID-3 Office Manager Stephanie Hall told the Herald on Wednesday. “The line is so old that it is not on any of the water district maps so it was a task for our workers trying to discern what valves would or would not turn the water off to the line so that it could be repaired.”
Repairs to the line, which began around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, forced the city to be without water for about two hours.
Water service was restored around 12:30 p.m., according to Hall.
Despite the line being fixed, the boil-water notice was in effect. WCID-3 officials said they expect the boil order to be in effect until Friday at the earliest while staff continues to test the drinking water.
