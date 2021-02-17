Low water pressure in the city of Lampasas has caused the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to issue a boil-water notice for the city.
Residents of Public Water System 1410001, which a city employee said encompasses the whole city, are strongly urged to boil water prior to consumption.
Prior to consumption, which includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking, residents should bring water to a rolling boil for a minimum of two minutes and then allow it to cool, the city said in a news release Wednesday morning.
In lieu of boiling, residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another source, the release said.
The city will alert residents when boiling is no longer necessary.
Anyone with questions can contact City Hall at 512-556-8315 or 512-556-6831.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.