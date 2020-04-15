Killeen’s weather today will be mostly sunny with a high near 64 with calm wind in the morning.
Tonight will also bring clear skies with a low around 46.
The rest of the week will be up and down with temperatures along with some rain chances.
Thursday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 78. The National Weather Service expects winds to come from the south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night will be a cool one with a low around 58.
The weekend may bring some rain starting Friday with a 20% chance of showers. The day will be cloudy with a high near 71. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57. East-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening are also expected.
Saturday and Saturday night will have a small chance of rain. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 and a low around 61.
Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a low around 58.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 82.
