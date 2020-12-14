Cold front expected for Killeen

High winds and rain preceded the colder weather which was expected to enter the Killeen area today.
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said that the rainy conditions in the area would be pushed out by a colder weather system.
“It’s going to be a pretty cold start for pretty much everybody tomorrow,” Sellers said by telephone on Sunday morning.
Sellers said that low temperatures of around 32-33 degrees are expected, with wind chills expected to make it feel closer to the 24-25 degree range.
A wind advisory was scheduled for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, with expected sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.
Bell, Coryell and Lampassas counties are all currently experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell was experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Coryell and Lampasas Counties were experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 623.53 feet, which is 2 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 592.99 which is 3.01 below normal elevation.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 52, and north winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Monday night will increasing clouds, with a low around 34, and south southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 60, and south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 33 and northwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 51, low around 28.
Thursday: High near 57, low around 35.
Friday: High near 62, low around 46.
