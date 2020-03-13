UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: Copperas Cove Independent School District confirmed through its Twitter page they will have spring break extended to March 20.
Update 6:21 p.m.: Belton Independent School District and Gatesville Independent School District have canceled classes and extended spring break until March 20.
BISD posted the notice to its website, and GISD posted the notice to its Facebook page.
Update 6:14 p.m.: In the release about Killeen Independent School District cancelling all activities next week, the district addressed sporting events.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) said in a statement that it has suspended all sports, games and activities from Monday through March 29.
Update 6:07 p.m.: Temple Independent School District and Killeen Independent School District have extended spring break through March 20.
TISD and KISD are the first two in the area.
"At this time, Killeen ISD has made the decision to close all district offices and cancel all school activities March 16 through March 20, 2020," said KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya via email.
The two colleges in Killeen won’t be having classes next due to coronavirus concerns, however, local public school districts are still planning to resume irregular schedules Monday.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen has canceled all classes next week in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The cancellation affects all campuses in the Texas A&M system, according to Karen Clos, spokeswoman for the Killeen campus.
The Killeen campus’ president said that even though classes are canceled, the campus will remain open.
“One of our primary commitments next week will be to convert as many face-to-face classes and services as possible to an online format, implementing those classes and services beginning the week of March 23-27 as we resume existing online classes,” said Marc Nigliazzo, president of the Killeen campus via email.
Nigliazzo said when classes resume March 23, the classes that require face-to-face interactions, such as laboratories, will continue to meet face-to-face with a 32-student maximum. And measures will be put in place to ensure 6 feet of separation between people.
Central Texas College also canceled classes for next week, according to a release on its website Friday. Both CTC and A&M-Central Texas, along with area public school districts, were on spring break this week.
The spring break extension does not apply for online classes or blended classes currently in progress, according to CTC.
“Employees will resume their normal work schedule on Monday, March 16, with a focus on continued planning and preparation for a virtual instruction and work environment should the need arise,” the CTC release said.
The spring break extension only applies to the Killeen campus, CTC’s spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said.
“As of yet, no decision has been made affecting the Fort Hood campus,” he said via email Friday.
Also Friday, Temple College in Temple announced it will cancel classes next week, according to a FME report.
On Thursday night, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton announced it would be cancelling classes next week.
So far, none of the local independent school districts has announced plans to close next week. As of Friday morning, all school districts are still planning on resuming Monday.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya emphasized the district’s intent to resume classes Monday.
“At this time classes will resume on Monday, March 16, 2020, as originally planned,” Maya said Friday via email. “We are aware of the first presumptive positive case of COVID19 in Bell County. If this changes we will alert families through a Blackboard message, our district website, local media, and district social media.”
Belton Independent School District advised parents that it has raised its awareness to Level 2, according to a FME report.
This involves the district implementing several measures, including potentially restricting or limiting outside visitors and guests and potentially restricting outside food deliveries to facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.