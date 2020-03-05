Online rumors about the coronavirus at the Fort Hood hospital are not true, post officials said Thursday.
"There are false reports on various social media sites reporting misinformation about Fort Hood's Carl R. Darnall Medical Center," Darnall's commander, Col. Richard Malish, said in a statement on Fort Hood's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
He said the hospital is staffed by personnel expert in the treatment and containment of infectious disease.
"While we currently have no cases of confirmed #COVID19 infection in our wards or personnel, we are postured to manage such cases in the future. Even though the types of illness that #CRDAMC treats is typically not made public, managing sickness is what we do. The Fort Hood community should be reassured that our facility stands ready to support it - no matter what the illness or injury. Very few scenarios would result in a hospital lock-down," Malish said in the post.
