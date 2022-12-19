Bell County commissioners on Thursday are scheduled to consider litigation against the city of Killeen over its adoption of Proposition A — the ballot measure to decriminalize misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
“Bobby (Whitson) brought it up during a workshop today, and he mentioned decriminalization and voters approving it in Harker Heights and Killeen,” Precinct 4 Commissioner-elect Louie Minor told the Herald on Monday. “He said they will have a public hearing on Thursday and that the county attorney and district attorney will be there.”
Whitson is Precinct 2 commissioner. Minor said he attended today’s meeting in Belton.
Killeen residents on Nov. 8 approved Proposition A with 69% of the vote. Then, on Dec. 6, council members in a 4-3 vote amended Proposition A by removing Section 22-83, which prevents Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
The measure requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances,” including the investigation of a “felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority.”
The ordinance also includes a prohibition against using city funds or personnel to conduct THC testing, issuing citations for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia in lie of a marijuana possession charge. That language remains unchanged, as does a provision that allows Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance to be disciplined.
“The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy,” the ordinance states.
The commissioners meeting on Thursday is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
A full story will follow.
