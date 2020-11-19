Thanksgiving is a popular time for people to come together and give back to the community in any way they can. This week, you can volunteer to prepare for Wreaths for Vets, clean up your local community, grab some dinner at Chipotle during its Eat for Change fundraiser, or adopt a project for Killeen Family Volunteer Day. When you’re done giving back, relax by checking out some of the fun activities and events going on as well.
Local Events
Preparation for the annual Wreaths for Vets event will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Volunteers will be needed to help prepare more than 11,000 wreaths, to be laid on the graves of veterans at the Central Texas State Cemetery Nov. 28. Those that can bring their own folding tables are encouraged to do so.
Destiny World Outreach Center, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting its Feed the 5,000 drive-through event at 6 p.m. Nov. 21. Each family that attends will receive one free, fresh box of produce while supplies last.
The Temple and Belton Chambers of Commerce are hosting a Virtual Holiday Around Town event, available online until Dec. 3 at https://www.templechamber.com/holiday-around-town.html. There are virtual vendors and information on local businesses available.
The City of Temple will host Operation: Dumpster Drop from 8 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at 2102 S. 11th St. Trash bags and other tools will be available by the dumpster, and residents are encouraged to use them to clean up the neighborhood and their lawns during this time. Posting a “Clean Up Selfie” to the event’s Facebook page will enter you into a prize drawing.
The City of Copperas Cove Fall Clean Up Event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at the Copperas Cove Solid Waste Center, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116. Residents and business owners will be allowed two trips during this time to bring unwanted household trash, including batteries, oil, paint, and antifreeze. Proof of residency will be required for each participant.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting axe throwing with Black Axe Co. and Name That Tune Bingo from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 21.
The Harker Heights Chipotle, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting an Eat for Change event from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21. During this time patrons can mention this event to the cashier and Chipotle will donate 33% of the proceeds to the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
Armed Forces Entertainment is hosting an online event, “Taste of the Outdoors with Pitmaster Moe Cason,” featuring a special episode that will premiere Nov. 22 on the event’s Facebook page. Go to https://www.facebook.com/ArmedForcesEntertainment for more information.
BlackBox Gaming, 1312 S. Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove, is hosting a “Dungeons and Dragons: Curse of Strahd, Revamped” gaming event from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 24. This free event is for beginning to intermediate players.
The BOSS Thanksgiving Celebration Luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. This event is free and open to any single or unaccompanied military service members.
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting its performance of “A Christmas Carol” Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4- 6. Go to www.vlakilleen.org for tickets and showtimes.
Nature in Lights, the 5.5-mile long drive-thru holiday light display, will be open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 13 to Jan. 3, including on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas. Santa’s Village will be open Nov. 19 to Dec. 6 and Dec. 10- 24 and will feature vendors, crafts, and more. Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans, and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Nature in Lights is at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Special music laser shows include “Laser Retro” at 6 p.m., “Laser Daft Punk” at 7 p.m., “Laser Zeppelin” at 8:30 p.m., and “Laser Metallica” at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 21. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
Killeen Family Volunteer Day is Nov. 21 and there are various community volunteer projects for a family to adopt as their own by going to the sign up page, https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48afa828a6fbc43-family.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Nov. 20- 24, will include “Come Away” at 7 p.m. and “The War with Grandpa” at 8:30 p.m. The drive-in lineup for Nov. 25- 28 will be “The Croods: A New Age” at 7 p.m. and “Come Away” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a virtual Early Literacy Event, featuring a reading of the storybook, “Turkey Trouble,” as well as songs and crafts from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at https://tinyurl.com/y2b3mhmr. There will also be a free Storytime 101 Parent and Caregiver Virtual Workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 21 on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. Go to https://bit.ly/2UGMFPT to register in advance to receive a free kit with books, handouts, and patterns. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on Facebook. In-person visitors are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by David Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20, Jennifer Pisarick from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 22. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday night. Participation is free.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Madstone from 9 p.m. to midnight Nov. 21. Seating is limited. Call 254-295-0518for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Mary Charlotte at 7 p.m. Nov. 20. The brewery will also host a free outdoor movie night featuring the holiday classic, “Elf,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 26.
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, is hosting free live music on the patio by Boys of the South from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 20 and Megan Brucker from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 21.
Farmers Markets
Belton Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at the downtown Belton square. Streets in the immediate area will be closed off to allow for food vendors, artists, crafters, shopping, and more. Learn more at https://www.downtownbelton.com/.
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Nov. 21. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting its Journey into the Past: A Native American Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21. This free event will feature craft-making and visitors will also have the option to take home craft kits. The museum is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
