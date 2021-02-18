Weather, water and power issues continued to affect local grocery stores Thursday.
H-E-B stores in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove planned to open for limited hours, the company announced early Thursday morning.
The stores in Temple also planned to open between noon and 5 p.m. Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, the grocery chain did not say what the hours would be on Friday.
H-E-B began reducing store hours on Sunday prior to the winter storm that has wreaked havoc in the area.
Stores in Belton and Gatesville announced they would be open for seven hours.
The H-E-B store hours update did not include the Lampasas store.
For those braving the road conditions to reach the stores, customers may have noticed a lower than normal stock of items on the shelves.
“We are limited on a lot of product right now in all of our stores. When customers go to shop, they will see the outcome of not receiving trucks for a number of days,” a company spokesperson said. “Our Warehouse and Transportation teams have worked tirelessly to get product to stores. But we are at the mercy of the weather and road conditions. We hope to get product to stores as soon as the road conditions allow.”
The company said it is working hard to get back to normal as soon as possible.
H-E-B has also implemented product limits on various items to ensure customers can purchase the products they need.
At the H-E-B in Harker Heights Thursday morning, the gas pumps were operational, however, a sign posted on them said only premium gas was available, and customers had to pay at the pump.
Other gas stations have reported they are low or sold out of gas.
Walmart
Two of the Walmart Supercenter stores in the Killeen area remained closed Thursday. The store on West Stan Schlueter Loop and the store on Lowes Boulevard were closed, both citing water issues on Facebook.
The Neighborhood Market on East Stan Schlueter Loop opened for limited hours, the store posted on Facebook.
The Walmart in Lampasas opened on Thursday, the store posted on its Facebook page.
Other Walmarts in the area could not be verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.