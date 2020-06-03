Fort Hood will be doing a controlled burn today in a training area on post.
Fort Hood's Directorate of Public Works Natural & Cultural Resources Management Branch along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Balcones National Wildlife Refuge "is conducting a prescribed burn operation beginning at 10 a.m. June 3 in training area 62," Fort Hood announced in a news release this morning.
The burn is contingent upon weather conditions. Training Area 62 is located on the northwest side of the installation, off of Royalty Ridge and Old Georgetown roads.
"The burn will produce large quantities of smoke due to accumulated grasses, weeds and brush. Fire & Emergency Services and the Directorate of Public Works will have adequate manpower and equipment on the scene to carry out the prescribed burn in a safe and efficient manner," the release said.
