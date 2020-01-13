UPDATE:
1:40 p.m.
CCHS said Transportation for students will run on schedule this afternoon. the school is adjusting the lunch schedule.
CCHS posted this for parents: "Please remind your students that no weapons of any kind or allowed on CCISD campuses. We do have additional counselors and administrators on campus to provide support to our students."
1:25 p.m.
CCISD reports the Copperas Cove High School is no longer on lockdown. The district said through its Facebook page that a student had an illegal knife and was arrested. They said the student did not threaten any other students.
1:20 p.m.:
The Herald reports more than 300 parents are parked on either side of the building, trying to get more information on the unsubstantiated threat.
No comment was still available from the school district. The Copperas Cove Police Department could not be reached for information.
First report:
Copperas Cove High School is on lockdown today due to "an unsubstantiated threat," according to Cove ISD Facebook page around 12:40 p.m.
No one from the school district was available for comment.
"Our student resource officers assigned to the campus and others officers have responded to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Please allow the officers to do their job and do not come to the campus," the post stated.
