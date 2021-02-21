Copperas Cove ISD to resume classes on Monday

After more than a week of Copperas Cove ISD school closure due to inclement weather conditions, CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns says that all classes, both At-Home and On-Campus, will resume on Monday.
“Like most households that felt the impact of being without power and water, so did CCISD,” Burns said in a news release. “Our maintenance and custodial departments have done a tremendous job preparing before the winter storm arrived, maintaining facilities throughout the storm, and repairing damage following the storm. We know this has been a difficult time for our staff and our families. We are excited to have our students back in school learning in a safe, temperature-controlled environment and to have hot, healthy meals for them.”
CCISD did sustain some damage from the storm, CCISD maintenance and custodial workers have worked around the clock to ensure facilities are ready for students’ return tomorrow, and CCISD Director of Child Nutrition Melissa Bryan said hot meals for both breakfast and lunch will be ready, reminding families that all students’ meals are free.
