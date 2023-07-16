The Copperas Cove Police Department posted on Facebook Sunday night asking the community to keep an eye out for a runaway.
Tanner Murphy ran away on Friday and was last seen in Killeen wearing a white shirt and black pants on Saturday.
If you know his whereabouts please contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.
