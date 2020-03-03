The early voting numbers are in for Coryell County.
Sheriff Scott A. Williams is showing ahead of challenger Roger Hammack by 2,121 votes. Williams, according to Bell County Election website, is at 2,994 votes and Hammack at 873.
For the Commissioner seat for Precinct 2 is a tight race with incumbent Shawn Camp at 422 and Chuck Wilson at 310. For Precinct 3, Jimmy Daniel is at 867 and Kirby Ruiz is at 525.
Go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics for more results on the primaries.
