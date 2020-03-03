Coryell County voters have set up a runoff between two Republican candidates seeking the Precinct 3 commissioner’s seat.
Candidate Ryan Basham led all candidates in unofficial voting results Tuesday night with just over 25% of the votes cast. Justin Veazey finished second with nearly 21% and Jaydie Dixon trailed in third with nearly 20%.
The runoff election between the two leading Republican candidates will be held on May 26. The winner of the runoff will not have a Democratic opponent in the November general election.
Paul Hopson, Jerry A. Casey, and Dewey Jones were also hoping to replace Don Jones in the Precinct 3 race. Jones did not seek reelection.
In other contested races, incumbent Scott A. Williams received nearly 75% of the vote to defeat Roger Hammock in the county sheriff’s race. In the Precinct 2 constable race, incumbent Shawn Camp finished ahead of challenger Chuck Wilson with 56% of the votes cast. In Precinct 3, Jimmy Daniel deafeated Kirby Ruiz with nearly 64% of the vote.
None of the candidates in the sheriff and constable races are facing Democratic opponents in the general election.
In the race for Republican Party chair, Jack Barcroft had over 55% of the votes cast, compared to William Abel’s nearly 45%.
Uncontested races on the Coryell County Republican primary ballot included:
Dawn Buckingham for state senator, District 24
Dusty Boyd for 52nd Judicial District Attorney
Brandon Belt for Coryell County Attorney
Justin Carrothers for Tax Assessor-Collector
Kyle Matthews for County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Guy Beveridge for Constable, Precinct 1
Teddy Brock for Constable, Precinct 4
Uncontested races on the Coryell County Democratic primary ballot included:
Clayton Tucker for state senator, District 24
Gene Whittle for county Democratic Party chair
Buckingham and Tucker will face each other in the November general election. Belt, Carrothers, Matthews, Beveridge and Brock will not face an opponent in the general election.
