Area law enforcement are asking farmers, hunters and landowners to check their cameras for Coryell County fugitive Brandon Hogan.
Hogan, 37, has been on the run for seven days after he escaped a prison work detail on Sept. 27 at the Seaton Cemetery in Leon Junction.
In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office requested all hunters, farmers and landowners in the Leon Junction-Flat-Oglesby-Mound area to review their game cameras for sightings of the escaped inmate or "suspicious activity."
"Anyone who believes they have footage showing Hogan or activity potentially related to the ongoing search for him is asked to call the CCSO at 254-865-7201 or 911," the Facebook post said. "We will send someone to review the footage. Thank you for your continued support and cooperation during this search."
Police described Hogan as 5'9", approximately 160 pounds with light brown/blonde hair that is balding on top.
"If you see him, do not approach the subject but call law enforcement immediately," police said in a previous news release.
