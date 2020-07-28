Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said in a news release on Tuesday that a burn ban was put into effect Monday in the county for at least the next 90 days.
Following the 90 days, the county’s commissioner’s court will meet again to discuss the ban.
Bell County also currently has a burn ban in effect until at least Aug. 10. That ban has been in effect since July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.