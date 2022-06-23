A Harker Heights couple accused of kidnapping a baby in a statewide Amber Alert said Thursday they plan to take legal action against the Harker Heights Police Department.
The couple said the police knew they had been caring for the baby and her two older siblings long before the department issued an Amber Alert about 1:15 a.m. Monday.
The two women, Rotoyia Vertison, 33, and Runnesha Vertison, 29, are a married couple living in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Police Department, which has accused the women of kidnapping the baby and say they have warrants out for both women.
Rotoyia Vertison said in a phone call Thursday the couple is taking with their attorney about taking legal action against the department for the claims against them.
“They let us hold her, burp her and change her before they took her. They don’t let kidnappers do that,” Rotoyia Vertison said about the night the Amber Alert was issued.
Rotoyia Vertison said they have tried calling the Heights Police Department but the officer in charge has not been available.
Rotoyia Vertison called the Herald Wednesday and said they are the guardians of the baby and her two older siblings. She told the Herald that the baby’s biological mother left her three children in their care and was in the process of handing over legal guardianship to the Vertisons for all three children.
Rotoyia Vertison said the father “was not in the baby’s life” and she and her partner don’t know why the baby’s father accused them of kidnapping the child, 2-month-old Winter Jones.
During the phone interview Wednesday, Rotoyia Vertison said they weren’t aware the police have warrants for their arrest and were searching for them.
Leiyah Vertison, Runnesha Vertison’s sister, told the Herald that the couple is innocent and should not be facing any charges.
“These claims are ridiculous,” she said. “They are the kindest people who always offered a hand to help. They take care of those children as if they were their own.”
Leiyah Vertison said the couple cares for their four adopted children and as well as Winter and her two siblings. She also told the Herald the baby had been in the couple’s care since the baby was a newborn.
On Sunday night, the father of the baby “came into the Harker Heights Police Department with a complaint against Rotoyia and Runnesha Vertison, both of Harker Heights, refusing to return his 2-month-old daughter to him,” Heights police said in a Monday news release.
An Amber Alert for the missing baby was issued shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. The infant was recovered unharmed about two hours later at a residence in Irving, near Dallas. The Vertisons were also at that residence, but were not arrested by Irving police, according to Harker Heights police.
In a phone call Wednesday, Irving Public Information Officer Robert Reeves, said local officers were dispatched for a welfare check and made contact with the Vertisons.
“Irving Police verified that everyone was safe and accounted for. The baby was taken to a family welfare facility until the father and a Harker Heights Police Officer arrived and took the baby,” Reeves said during the call.
The Harker Heights Police Department had not responded to questions from the Herald as of press time Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.