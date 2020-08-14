After a Killeen woman pleaded not guilty to a federal felony charge related to Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s murder, the court released its schedule that sets a possible trial date for next month.
Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.
Aguilar is being held without bond in the McLennan County Jail.
Jury selection is set to begin on Sept. 28 in the federal court in Waco, according to the court document released on Thursday.
Federal Judge Alan D. Albright is set to hear the case.
A hearing is set be held on motions on Sept. 8, at which time Albright could make a ruling on a gag order motion filed by Aguilar’s defense attorney on July 27. On Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier filed his response to the defense motion, arguing that the gag order request is too broad in its scope.
Gag order
Aguilar’s attorney, Lewis Berray Gainor, a federal public defender, said in his 14-page motion that a “narrowly tailored” gag order should be imposed because the statements made by the family and their attorney, Natalie Khawam, could poison the jury pool and prevent Aguilar from receiving a fair trial.
If granted by the judge, the “motion for order prohibiting prejudicial extrajudicial statements” would prevent “public communication” by “trial participants, including the parties, witnesses, victim’s family and their attorneys.”
In his six-page response, Frazier admits that “this case has generated tremendous media attention.”
“(Guillen’s) disappearance, and the efforts to locate her, was in the news almost daily,” the motion states. “Guillen’s family members have participated in a number of press conferences and public events since her disappearance.”
Frazier argues that the court cannot “’gag’ a crime victim’s family members and their legal counsel. They are not parties, attorneys for the parties or court personnel.”
He admits in his motion that “lawyers’ statements are likely to be received as especially authoritative,” but says that because Khawam does not represent one of the two parties in the case — Aguilar and the United States — her “standing in this matter is no different than that of the victim’s family.”
It is unknown whether any family members will testify during the trial as witnesses, according to Frazier’s motion.
Gainor alleges that statements made to the media are especially inflammatory.
“Ms. Khawam has repeatedly invoked dehumanizing tropes to condemn Ms. Aguilar as an animal or something less than human,” according to his motion, which includes numerous quotes from media reports, including some in which Khawam refers to Aguilar as “terrorist...murderer...sicko,” “savage,” and “monster.”
Gainor included statements made by “Facebook users who have commented on Ms. Khawam’s suggestion to treat Ms. Aguilar as though she were an Islamic State terrorist.”
“The users are people who could be potential jurors...(including) military personnel or family members of military personnel stationed at Fort Hood,” the motion states.
Aguilar’s attorney said that everyone is guaranteed a right to a fair trial.
“The court has an affirmative constitutional duty to minimize the effects of prejudicial pretrial publicity,” according to the motion. “Intense publicity surrounding a criminal proceeding or ‘trial by newspaper’ poses significant and well-known dangers to a fair trial.”
However, Frazier said that the court could take “less restrictive measures” to ensure a fair trial, including questioning potential jurors “to disregard such publicity” and jury sequestration.
Background
After Guillen was reported missing on April 23, her remains were discovered on June 30 by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
The criminal complaint alleges that Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, murdered Guillen on April 22 with a hammer and that Aguilar, his girlfriend, helped him attempt to “dispose of the body.” Robinson died on July 1 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police, officials said.
Aguilar initially lied to police to cover for Robinson, but later helped investigators by letting them record several phone conversations with him, according to the complaint.
“Robinson never denied anything they did to Vanessa Guillen and her body,” according to the complaint. “Aguilar continued to assist law enforcement with locating Robinson as he was on foot in Killeen” on July 1.
“Aguilar’s cellular telephone location data was also analyzed and it revealed she and Robinson were near the Leon River together on April 23 and April 26,” something Aguilar initially denied, according to the complaint.
Police used that cellphone data to narrow down an initial search area near the Leon River, where on June 21 they said they located “a burn site with disturbed earth…” the complaint states. “The soil…had an odor of decomposition (but) no remains were located.”
Guillen’s remains were located more than a week later by contractors.
That afternoon, multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area and located “scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into a concrete-like substance and buried,” according to the complaint.
That night, police said that Aguilar confessed that Robinson told her about killing the soldier in the arms room by hitting her multiple times with a hammer.
