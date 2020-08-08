COPPERAS COVE — Due to social distancing and advanced safety measures, the 10th annual Back to School Buzz on Saturday looked slightly different than previous ones.
Instead of a fun-filled day with raffles, free haircuts for students and a variety of community groups advertising their services, Grace United Methodist Church hosted this year’s event as a drive-through.
Copperas Cove ISD students and their parents were handed bags with school supplies to have a fresh start in the upcoming school year.
From 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m., Grace United offered 600 bags filled with school supplies.
“We have bags separated out from pre-K through fifth grade and then sixth grade through high school,” Crowder said.
Due to the high demand in previous years, participating families had to sign up ahead of time to reserve a designated time slot.
“This event has grown and grown and grown,” said Crystal Crowder, member of the church’s missions and outreach committee. “There is a huge need … and it takes a little bit of pressure off the parents to know they can focus on learning and focus on doing well.”
Depending on the student’s age, bags were filled with crayons and markers as well as paper, folders, scissors and more.
The Grace United congregation provided all donations.
