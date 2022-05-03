BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

Copperas Cove city officials issued a boil-water notice Tuesday morning for homes along several streets in Cove.

Residents at the addresses listed below should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred, according to a news release from the city at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday.

The following locations are affected by the notice:

600 and 700 blocks of South Second Street

200 block of East Clements Avenue

500-700 blocks of Turner Street

200 and 600 blocks of Robertson Avenue

Cove Terrace Shopping Center

All of Morris Drive

600 block of Shady Lane

700 block of Martha Drive

All of Clara Drive

All of Alfred Drive

All of Teinert Avenue

All of Mickan Street

800 Block of Little Street

200-600 blocks of East Business Highway 190

Due to conditions caused by water system repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Copperas Cove, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

For all other questions or concerns, please contact Corey Chambers, Copperas Cove Water Supervisor for assistance at (254) 813-1789 or Public Works at (254) 547-0751.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

