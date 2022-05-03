Copperas Cove city officials issued a boil-water notice Tuesday morning for homes along several streets in Cove.
Residents at the addresses listed below should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred, according to a news release from the city at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday.
The following locations are affected by the notice:
600 and 700 blocks of South Second Street
200 block of East Clements Avenue
500-700 blocks of Turner Street
200 and 600 blocks of Robertson Avenue
Cove Terrace Shopping Center
All of Morris Drive
600 block of Shady Lane
700 block of Martha Drive
All of Clara Drive
All of Alfred Drive
All of Teinert Avenue
All of Mickan Street
800 Block of Little Street
200-600 blocks of East Business Highway 190
Due to conditions caused by water system repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Copperas Cove, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
For all other questions or concerns, please contact Corey Chambers, Copperas Cove Water Supervisor for assistance at (254) 813-1789 or Public Works at (254) 547-0751.
