Cove police conducting death investigation

A death investigation is underway by the Copperas Cove Police Department.
In a news release, CCPD Lieutenant Kevin Miller said that at approximately 9:32 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street in reference to a welfare check.
“Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reporting party but were not able to make contact with the residents of the home,” Miller said in the release. “The officers entered the home where they located three deceased individuals. A fourth individual was located in the residence and was taken to the police department for questioning.”
The incident is still under investigation, and additional details will be distributed as the investigation progresses, the release said.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call CCPD at 254-547-8222 or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.