A man was killed after he was hit by an SUV on Thursday in Copperas Cove, police said.
Copperas Cove Police Department said it is investigating the traffic collision that occurred late Thursday morning, according to a news release.
At approximately 11:53 a.m., Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 regarding a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, identified as 63-year-old Sergio Valencia-Manzo. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Jeep Liberty was traveling east on East Business Highway 190 and struck a pedestrian who was walking north across East Business Highway 190.
Valencia-Manzo was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS with severe injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision. He was pronounced deceased by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at around 12:25 p.m.
