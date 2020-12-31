Cove police seeking shooting suspect after woman shot several times

The Copperas Cove Police Department is advising the public that a shooting suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Calvin Lee Jackson Jr. is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place early Thursday afternoon. At approximately 12:26 p.m., Cove police officers responded to the 100 block of East Avenue A for a reported gunshot victim, according to a CCPD news release.
Upon arrival, officers they found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim said the suspect fled the scene and identified him as Calvin Lee Jackson Jr. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
The investigation determined Calvin fled the scene in a tan Cadillac with chrome rims. A warrant has been issued for Jackson’s arrest for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. If you locate Jackson or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact CCPD at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or submit a tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com.
Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000.00 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution. No one will ever ask your name.
