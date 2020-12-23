Cove vehicle fire ruled arson

A Tuesday fire in Copperas Cove is being investigated as an arson.
At approximately 3:17 p.m., the Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the area of 300 Casa Drive, according to a news release. Upon arrival, the vehicle was found to be fully involved in flames in the back portion of a car wash.
“Video surveillance shows a male subject walking away from the vehicle immediately prior to the fire,” the release said.
This fire has been determined to be arson and is under investigation by the Copperas Cove Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the release.
The Copperas Cove Fire Marshal is asking that anyone with information regarding the individual in the photo or of this crime to contact the Copperas Cove Fire Marshal’s Office at 254-542-2514 ext. 6303 or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.