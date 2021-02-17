Copperas Cove residents seeking to go to a warming shelter will need to go to Hettie Halstead Elementary School, 910 N. Main St., Copperas Cove.
A waterline issue has forced the closure of the Copperas Cove Public Library as a warming center.
"The Library warming centered will be closed for an underdetermined amount of time due to a waterline break," the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Facebook.
The police department has been assisting in escorting those seeking refuge from the cold from the Copperas Cove Public Library to Hettie Halstead Elementary School.
Copperas Cove officials named the library as a warming center on Sunday after it was originally at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
Late Tuesday evening, the city secured use of Hettie Halstead Elementary from the school district as a second warming center.
Those going to the warming center must bring their own change of clothing, bedding, toiletries, food/drink, medications and any other necessities.
"While we have received some supplies and food, please bring with you what you may need," the city of Copperas Cove said on Facebook.
The warming center is dog and cat friendly. Those with pets must have them crated or leashed and under constant control, the city said.
Those needing transportation can call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222, Option 1.
