Shipment delays is causing a temporary delay in coronavirus inoculations at Fort Hood's Abrams Gym, the post's main vaccination site, Fort Hood officials said in a news release late Thursday evening.
Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available on tricareonline.com or through the central appointments line until more vaccine is received.
Fort Hood's Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will announce new vaccination dates and appointment availability when the next shipment arrives.
For updates, check the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center website at darnall.tricare.mil or social media sites.
