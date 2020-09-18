Jasper Road accident

At least two cars were involved in a car accident on the Jasper Road bridge in Killeen around 2 p.m. Friday.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Both cars were damaged, and one car struck the concrete railing on the Jasper Road bridge which crosses Interstate 14 in central Killeen.

Emergency crews were still working the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m., and traffic was closed in the eastbound lanes of Jasper Road on the bridge.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

