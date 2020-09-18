At least two cars were involved in a car accident on a Killeen bridge around 2 p.m. Friday.
Both cars were damaged, and one car struck the concrete railing on the Jasper Road bridge which crosses Interstate 14 in central Killeen.
Emergency crews were still working the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m., and traffic was closed in the eastbound lanes of Jasper Road on the bridge.
