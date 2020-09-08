Two people were injured after a crash on Rosewood Drive in Killeen this morning, police said.
The one-vehicle crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rosewood and Glenwood drives, and two people were taken to a hospital, according to a Killeen police officer who responded to the crash.
The car involved was seen in a ditch lined with trees next to the road.
