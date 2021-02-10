In a statement issued at 8:12 p.m., officials with Central Texas College announced the campus would be closed Thursday due to inclement weather.
In regard to satellite facilities, the news release added, "Service area campus sites in Fredericksburg, Gatesville, Lampasas and Marble Falls should follow the guidance of their local school district.
"Central and Fort Hood campus employees should work remotely and assist students by email and live chat. They should also contact their supervisor for information specific to their department."
